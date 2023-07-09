Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 71,398 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 412,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71,398 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of Caterpillar worth $94,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

CAT opened at $245.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $266.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.49 and its 200 day moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

