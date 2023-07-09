Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Acquires 37 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

Accenture stock opened at $305.76 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $327.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.99.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.20.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.