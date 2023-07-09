D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 15,213 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 4,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

VLO stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average is $124.92.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

