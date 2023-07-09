Montecito Bank & Trust Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $139.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

