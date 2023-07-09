Ledyard National Bank Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:APD opened at $286.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.85. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.88 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

