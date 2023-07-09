Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 600.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $138.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

