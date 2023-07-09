JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Resources Inc. now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock opened at $54.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

