Montecito Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909,437 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,552,519 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,545,450,000 after buying an additional 1,132,038 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,287,056,000 after acquiring an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $799.47.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $846.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $921.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $765.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $659.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

