Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.61 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $799.47.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $846.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $765.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $659.43. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $921.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $349.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.58% and a net margin of 39.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.63%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.