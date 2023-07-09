Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,650 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Post were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Post by 98,990.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102,787 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Post in the fourth quarter valued at $79,259,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Post in the first quarter valued at $26,200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Post by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,013,000 after acquiring an additional 248,601 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Post by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,345,000 after acquiring an additional 247,989 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:POST opened at $86.57 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.39 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.69.

Post ( NYSE:POST Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Post in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Post in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

