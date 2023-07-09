Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.6 %
Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.
Marvell Technology Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.
Insider Activity at Marvell Technology
In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.