Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.6 %

Marvell Technology stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $1,826,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,513,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.