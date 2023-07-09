Advisor OS LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $237,367,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 40.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,742,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,787,000 after purchasing an additional 502,186 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 315.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 488,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,866,000 after purchasing an additional 370,589 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,880,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth about $77,549,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $15,976,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,863,819.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,244 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,553 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WST opened at $371.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $358.60 and its 200 day moving average is $320.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 1.11. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.19 and a 12-month high of $387.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.31. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WST shares. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stephens raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.