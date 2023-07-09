Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the first quarter valued at about $578,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 109.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 124.7% in the first quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 210,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 117,086 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 51,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 55.4% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.7086 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

