McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the last quarter.

IEI stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $121.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2221 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

