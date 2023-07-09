McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 14.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after acquiring an additional 71,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 38.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Prologis Trading Down 0.8 %

PLD opened at $121.99 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.37. The firm has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.