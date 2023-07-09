ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,026 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 0.07% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 627,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 273,929 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 41,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $13,320,000. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 141,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period.

ProShares Short QQQ Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSQ opened at $10.68 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.58.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

