Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $274,000 in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Toro by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Toro by 255.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Insider Transactions at Toro

Toro Stock Performance

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters purchased 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTC opened at $101.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.70%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.