Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 18,356 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 309,999 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,356 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 47,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on F. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

