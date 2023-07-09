Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 1,437 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.69.

General Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $108.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $110.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.