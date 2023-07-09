Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $631,922,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,411,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,217,942 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 87,332.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

NYSE:C opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. The stock has a market cap of $89.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

