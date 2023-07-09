Advisor OS LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,313 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

