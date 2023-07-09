Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 46,290 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,290 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $16,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 130,969,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,297,000 after buying an additional 1,588,053 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $243,194,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,709,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,903,000 after purchasing an additional 394,278 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 248.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,287,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,811,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDF stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.