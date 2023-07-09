First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) is Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 2.4% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 384,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 49,651 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 119,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 598.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 23,743 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $73.81 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.81.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were paid a $0.2368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

