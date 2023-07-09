Advisor OS LLC Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Advisor OS LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after purchasing an additional 835,230,030 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,371,000 after buying an additional 1,262,443 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG opened at $74.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $75.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

