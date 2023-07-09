Advisor OS LLC Acquires Shares of 5,405 iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $344,000. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $72.58 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

