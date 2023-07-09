Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Humana by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Humana by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Humana by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Barclays dropped their target price on Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.56.

HUM opened at $430.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.53. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $429.63 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.38%.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total value of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

