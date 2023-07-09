9,628 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 20.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC opened at $31.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -254.72%.

About Brookfield Renewable

(Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.