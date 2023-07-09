Delta Financial Group Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Delta Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB opened at $46.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

