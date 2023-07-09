Delta Financial Group Inc. Acquires 60 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $179.76 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.87 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

