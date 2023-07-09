Delta Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after buying an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 0.6 %

PEG opened at $62.54 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.14.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

