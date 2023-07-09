Bank Hapoalim BM Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,349,000 after purchasing an additional 17,633 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $3,656,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,844,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.3 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $331.29 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $344.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.52, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $316.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.02.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

