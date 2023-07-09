Delta Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 0.7% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 37,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,010,000 after acquiring an additional 10,902 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MDY opened at $475.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $398.11 and a 52 week high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $458.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.24.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.