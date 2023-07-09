Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ecolab Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.93.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $183.40 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.59.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

