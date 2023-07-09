Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 2,925 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 194,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,259,000 after purchasing an additional 199,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after buying an additional 650,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.86.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $195.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.33%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

