Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $409.97 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $325.00 and a one year high of $448.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $404.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,276,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $498.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.50.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile



Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

