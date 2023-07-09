Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 307,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,512 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 640,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% during the first quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 18,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,924,996.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total value of $499,373.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $2,664,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,996.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,031 shares of company stock valued at $20,306,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $90.26 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

