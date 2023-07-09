Advisor OS LLC Sells 3,349 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Advisor OS LLC decreased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 134,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $49.33 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2466 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.