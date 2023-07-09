Advisor OS LLC Invests $488,000 in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Saia by 642.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Shares of SAIA opened at $346.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.10. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $176.70 and a one year high of $351.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.28 million. Saia had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total transaction of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 240 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.85, for a total value of $67,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,925.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 2,500 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.90, for a total value of $734,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,167.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SpectralCast restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Saia from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.31.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

