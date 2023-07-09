Advisor OS LLC Acquires 92 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $427.43 and its 200 day moving average is $410.80. The stock has a market cap of $328.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.