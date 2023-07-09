Advisor OS LLC Grows Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,285,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,886,000 after buying an additional 132,361 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after buying an additional 720,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in THOR Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,760,000 after buying an additional 197,554 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in THOR Industries by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $101.45 on Friday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $105.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.83.

THOR Industries Announces Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, THOR Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

