Advisor OS LLC Takes Position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $18.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

