Advisor OS LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $110.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.75.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,718,074.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 34,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,808,228 shares in the company, valued at $295,718,074.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,430,100 shares valued at $43,954,783. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

