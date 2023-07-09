Advisor OS LLC Buys 6,013 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned 0.27% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,945,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after purchasing an additional 97,195 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $39.37 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $33.73 and a 1 year high of $44.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

