Advisor OS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 60.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC owned about 0.27% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.57.

First Trust International IPO ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International IPO ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust International IPO ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.