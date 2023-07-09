Advisor OS LLC Sells 4,627 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 14,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dynatrace by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dynatrace by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,205,907 shares of company stock valued at $943,831,523 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.3 %

DT stock opened at $51.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.22, a PEG ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.