Advisor OS LLC Has $675,000 Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,513 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 624.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. MGO Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 154,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,438,000 after buying an additional 78,973 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a twelve month low of $76.67 and a twelve month high of $96.28.

About VanEck Agribusiness ETF

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

