Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 9.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Adobe by 7,370.9% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,094 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,677,000 after buying an additional 83,955 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. TheStreet upgraded Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

Shares of ADBE opened at $485.27 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $518.74. The company has a market capitalization of $221.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

