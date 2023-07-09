Advisor OS LLC Sells 560 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Advisor OS LLC reduced its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,856 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,591,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,545,179,000 after acquiring an additional 20,678 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,241,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,427,273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,549,080.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.41, for a total transaction of $1,444,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 372,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,549,080.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $511.19.

ADBE stock opened at $485.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.82. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $518.74. The firm has a market cap of $221.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

