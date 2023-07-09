Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1,249.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $107.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.80. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Barclays decreased their target price on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.36.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

