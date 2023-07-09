Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Position Boosted by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,647 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 474 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $116.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.12. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $123.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.61.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 61.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays cut their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allegion from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.22.

About Allegion

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

